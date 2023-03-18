Construction of a $59 million apartment complex at the site of the former Stockyard Inn could begin in 2024 after Lancaster city officials approved the project’s land development plan this week.

But a lawsuit filed in December 2021 by the owner of a neighboring business park could alter a timeline that calls for the complex to be completed in 2025.

Plans to build the 226-unit apartment complex known as The Yards received unanimous approval from the city planning commission Wednesday.

The project calls for moving the oldest portions of the historic inn at 1147 Lititz Pike to the Marshall Avenue side of the property, making way for two five-story apartment buildings. The inn would be renovated as a clubhouse for residents.

Developer Ben Lesher told the planning commission he’s excited to build a high-density project near the Lancaster city Amtrak train station and help create a gateway to the city. The project also includes 12,000 square feet of retail on the ground floor.

“It’s an opportunity to develop an underused parcel, and hopefully it becomes a catalyst for other projects in the area,” he said.

Twenty percent of the apartment units in the complex would be reserved for households making 60% or less of the area’s median income of $90,200. The city has pledged $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for affordable housing for the project, and the county has approved $1.25 million.

Since it was first proposed, the estimated cost of the entire project has increased by more than 20% due to inflation and construction costs.

Plans originally called for the project to be completed in 2023, but Lesher said that groundbreaking was delayed so he could assemble more funding to subsidize the affordable units.

The groundbreaking faces another delay from an ongoing lawsuit appealing the city zoning board’s 2021 decision to grant Lesher’s project a special exception to build multifamily housing in the mixed-use district where it’s located, and to exceed the district’s 60-foot maximum building height by 5 feet.

Robert Redcay, who owns a business park next to the former Stockyard Inn, filed the appeal. One of the buildings in his business park, a specialty hospital that is 67.5 feet tall, received a similar height exception.

After Redcay filed his appeal, the city changed both rules, making the zoning approval unnecessary. Redcay then filed a second lawsuit in July 2022 to block the zoning ordinance changes, calling them spot zoning on behalf of Lesher’s project. Both cases are still pending in county court.

Redcay’s attorney, Todd Bartos, told LNP | LancasterOnline on Friday that the project can’t proceed while one or both of the cases are still pending.

“They have significant substantive legal issues to still overcome,” he said.