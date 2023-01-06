The Power Packs Project has expanded its ability to help provide children in low-income households in Lancaster and Lebanon counties with nutritious meals thanks to a $55,000 grant from the High Foundation.

The funds allowed the nonprofit at 1915 Olde Homestead Lane in East Lampeter Township to cover the cost of a 20-foot box truck to help with the project’s food distribution efforts.

“It’s had a big impact in our operations,” said Brad Peterson, the nonprofit’s executive director. “We’ve seen a dramatic increase in the number of families we are serving who are struggling with hunger. This allows us to get food to the families who really need it.”

The Power Packs Project partners with 13 school districts in Lancaster County and three districts in Lebanon County, according to its website. It has 500 volunteers that serve more than 1,600 families.

“We got the truck, got graphics put on it, and it’s now fully operational,” Peterson said. “This is a game changer for us.”

The new truck, which was purchased in September at a cars and commercial vehicles dealer in Manheim, allows Power Packs to make deliveries to its affiliates and partner schools more efficiently, do pickups from food donors and produce farmers, and transport more fresh food and other nonperishable food to families in need.

High Foundation Executive Director Robin Stauffer said the foundation values its ability to help address the issue of food insecurity.

“We are proud that we can assist Power Packs through this gift and improve their ability to help meet the needs of our neighbors, knowing it will help families who really need assistance providing nutrition to their children,” Stauffer said in a press release announcing the grant.

Power Packs previously used an old van that could only handle a few boxes of food. In the past, Peterson said, Power Packs would need to make multiple trips to pick up or deliver food and sometimes had to turn down donations due to lack of transportation.

Within the last couple of weeks, Peterson said, the program was able to pick up about 4 tons of fresh potatoes and a truck load of cereal. “This has really given us a huge advantage,” he said.