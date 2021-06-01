Resiliency is a trait learned early, said Laura Walker, a member of Hempfield High School’s Class of 2021.

For most of the 525 graduating seniors gathered at Georgelis Law Firm Stadium in Landisville for Tuesday evening’s commencement, learning to walk was their first experience with resiliency, according to Walker.

“Do you remember learning how to walk?” she said. “Me neither. But I’ve been told it consists of standing up and falling down over and over again until you finally take a few steps. You hop right back up after you fall and try again without shame because it's just what you do. That’s resilience.”

In 18 years, Walker and her fellow graduates have practiced resiliency, particularly in the face of an unprecedented global pandemic. Only a year ago, the Class of 2020 had a completely virtual graduation livestreamed on YouTube.

“We’ve all missed out on something in the last year,” she said. “But we bounced back from it all because we’re here today, still graduating.”

For Mili Ramani, valedictorian and class president, one of her biggest practices in resiliency occurred when she moved from India to the United States when she was 10 years old.

“Let me tell you, it was difficult, and it still is sometimes — but, I made it through. In fact, I came back stronger,” she said. “I wouldn’t necessarily call that resilience, it’s growth. It’s what happens when you push through an especially difficult time of your life.”

Although the pandemic became a huge obstacle in their high school careers, Ramani noted it strengthened the class.

“I would say most, if not all, of us have changed and grown in ways that would not have been possible if this past year had not been so challenging,” she said. “Being here today means that we have successfully made it through an incredibly important chapter of our lives.”

Hempfield School District Superintendent Michael Bromirski left the graduating class with a call to action inspired by the 2019 book “Maybe: A story about the endless potential in all of us,” by Kobi Yamada.

“What is your maybe?” he asked. “As you move forward from here, I hope you have the confidence to move from maybe to how and then just go for it.”

At the end of the ceremony, the school posthumously awarded Leonard C. “Lenny” Kasper IV his diploma. Kasper and his sister Brandie were killed in a car accident May 22. The siblings' sister Morgan accepted his diploma.