Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect new information from a PPL spokesperson and an updated number of those affected by the outage.

Over 500 PPL customers in Lancaster County are still without power Tuesday after the area lost a breaker, according to PPL.

The power outage is reported along the Route 222 corridor just north of Lancaster City, according to the PPL Outage Center. The outage is currently affecting 562 customers. This is down from the nearly 1,000 affected at 8:30 a.m. and approximately 1,500 earlier in the morning, according to PPL.

Maggie Sheely, PPL regional affairs director, said power could be restored to another 200 customers in a few minutes.

Repairs are expected to be finished by 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Once repairs are completed, Sheely said crews will investigate the root cause of the outage and work to make permanent repairs.

Outages can be reported to PPL on its Outage Center website.