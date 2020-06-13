More than 500 Manheim Township alumni signed a letter sent to the district Thursday imploring it to better educate students about race following the death of George Floyd.

The letter, written by 2017 graduate Grace Torrance, urges the 5,700-student, majority white school district to advocate for a less racially biased curriculum, begin mandatory anti-racism training for teachers and faculty, host assemblies to address racism and hire more teachers of color, among other recommendations.

“As a citizen of Manheim Township School District and a Manheim Township alumna, I urge Manheim Township public schools to be accountable for teaching about systemic racism in this country,” Torrance wrote, adding that she never learned “about racism, the full extent of systemic violence, or the racial caste system” while in school.

“We were not given the tools to actively seek resources to have difficult conversations to move towards becoming antiracist,” she wrote.

People identifying themselves as past and future Manheim Township graduates, from 1967 to 2024, signed the letter.

Superintendent Robin Felty confirmed she and school board members received the letter Thursday. On Friday morning, she provided LNP | LancasterOnline a lengthy statement thanking current and former students for their advocacy and outlining the district’s diversity efforts.

Robin Felty's full statement After reading the passionate and thoughtful letter written by one of our former students, and signed by so many alumni, I am encouraged to see that many former Manheim Township students are actively engaged in advocating for more open dialogue within public schools in order to address systemic racism. I also recognize the author’s request for more meaningful educational tools and resources that will enable much-needed change to occur in our society. The thoughts, feelings, and ideas provided in the letter were organized in a meaningful way so that they can serve as recommendations for positive change in our school district. Two years ago during our strategic planning process, we identified the need to address diversity and equity within our district. This need was identified by the many individuals who were part of our planning at that time - students, parents, community members, teachers, school staff, administrators, and School Board members. Therefore, the topics of diversity and equity became key components within the goals we created for the strategic plan. Some of these goals led to diversity and equity trainings and discussions we’ve had over the past two years among administration and school staff. We will continue to use staff development as a mechanism for facilitating this important work. We also implemented several programs for students that help promote diversity and equity (ie. ATTOLLO, Rachel's Challenge, etc.). Our Human Resources Department has developed recruitment strategies that include a focus on hiring the best possible candidate with varied backgrounds and experiences that are representative of our community. Within our curriculum we do facilitate dialogue about racism that is age-appropriate and meaningful given the context of the course. This dialogue occurs within various departments at the secondary levels (ie. various English and literature courses, US History, Global Perspectives, Social Issues, etc.) and is embedded in a historical context or a current event, including open class discussions that encourage healthy dialogue among students that allows for diverse opinions expressed in respectful ways. In addition, our teachers actively work to diversify their classroom libraries to allow students to see themselves in text and learn from a diverse representation of characters and events. As a public school system, we are constantly challenging ourselves and developing comprehensive goals to ensure that our students have the tools in place to be successful contributing members to society. The author’s letter offers ideas for the tools they need to make a lasting impact, and we will consider those suggestions in our continued planning. I am proud of our current and former students in their advocacy efforts and desire to make a profound impact in our society. The national dialogue has already prompted a great deal of introspection and action on the part of many leaders throughout the world, and will undoubtedly change the way discrimination and its far-reaching impacts are taught about in schools.

Among those efforts, she said, are diversity and equity trainings, student opportunities such as the mentorship program Attollo and anti-bullying program Rachel’s Challenge, and human resources strategies to recruit employees that better represent the community.

Various high school courses include dialogue about racism, she added.

“As a public school system, we are constantly challenging ourselves and developing comprehensive goals to ensure that our students have the tools in place to be successful contributing members to society,” she said. “The author’s letter offers ideas for the tools they need to make a lasting impact, and we will consider those suggestions in our continued planning.”

