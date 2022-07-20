Someone stole 500 gallons of diesel fuel from a gas station, according to West Lampeter Township police.

The theft happened at 1:55 a.m. on July 14 at the Liberty gas station on Willow Street Pike, according to a news release. Someone driving a white van bypassed the security system on the fuel pumps and pumped the fuel into a tank within the cargo area of the vehicle, police said.

The average price of diesel fuel as of 3 p.m. Wednesday was $5.878 - the theft would amount to more than $2,900.

Police released surveillance photos of a van and a man associated with a similar fuel theft that happened at 9:30 p.m. on July 3. The release did not specify where that theft took place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Philip Strosser at (717) 464-2421 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).