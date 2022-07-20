Van Diesel Theft

Police in West Lampeter Township say someone stole 500 gallons of diesel fuel from the Liberty gas station on Willow Street Pike early in the morning on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Police released surveillance photos of a van and a man associated with a similar fuel theft that happened at 9:30 p.m. on July 3.

 Courtesy of West Lampeter Township Police

Someone stole 500 gallons of diesel fuel from a gas station, according to West Lampeter Township police.

The theft happened at 1:55 a.m. on July 14 at the Liberty gas station on Willow Street Pike, according to a news release. Someone driving a white van bypassed the security system on the fuel pumps and pumped the fuel into a tank within the cargo area of the vehicle, police said.

The average price of diesel fuel as of 3 p.m. Wednesday was $5.878 - the theft would amount to more than $2,900.

Police released surveillance photos of a van and a man associated with a similar fuel theft that happened at 9:30 p.m. on July 3. The release did not specify where that theft took place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Philip Strosser at (717) 464-2421 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

State superior court upholds conviction of Christiana man convicted in 2016 shooting

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags