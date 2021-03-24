Lancaster County could see powerful winds later this week, with isolated gusts that could reach up to 50 mph, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

The strongest winds should begin sometime around late Friday morning and last through the late afternoon, according to David Martin, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Winds of up to 40 mph are currently forecast.

The windy weather should die down after dark Friday, Martin said.

Weekend temperatures should be cooler, dropping into the high-30s, according to National Weather Service forecasts. Martin said Sunday could also see another round of rain, likely in the afternoon and evening.

Lancaster County saw around an inch of rainfall Wednesday, with 0.82 inches measured at the Lancaster County Airport by early evening, Martin said. Other parts of the county may have gotten slightly more than an inch of rain.

“It’s typical (rainfall) for this time of year,” he said. “As you get into the summer you have more amounts in shorter periods of time.”

Combined with the inch of rain the county received last week, the county has seen about two inches of rain in the past six days, Martin said.

“The good thing is that (the rain) is spaced out so that when it gets too dry you have some moisture to keep the fire danger down with some rain,” he said. “You don’t have day after day of rain, you have several days where it dries out, so you’re kind of getting the best of two worlds.”