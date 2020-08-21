Just weeks after Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine visited its Millersville station to thank crews for serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lancaster EMS learned that it had not gotten a $76,000 hazard pay grant it applied for.

In fact, none of the Pennsylvania emergency services agencies that applied are getting any of the $50 million in federal hazard pay funding the state is distributing.

“We are continually responding and constantly forgotten,” the Ambulance Association of PA wrote in an open letter to Wolf and the Pennsylvania Legislature.

Statewide, 639 employers were selected for the grants, which will enable a 10-week $3-per-hour pay increase for 41,587 workers earning less than $20 an hour.

The letter noted that EMS providers are some of the lowest-paid health care workers fighting the pandemic and “face the highest exposure to asymptomatic, presumptive and positive COVID-19 patients on every call, every day.”

And, it said, EMS agencies have struggled financially from lost revenue and increased costs for payroll and personal protective equipment.

Jennifer Putt is a 35-year-old EMT with Susquehanna Valley EMS, another local agency that had sought a hazard pay grant.

“I think it's unfair,” she said of EMS not being awarded the hazard pay grants. She pointed out that even with full protective gear, she and others in the industry are at higher risk of getting the coronavirus than the general population because they have to be in such close contact with people they're called out to help.

“We are basically right beside the patient at their worst time, before they go to the hospital,” Putt said, noting that standing behind a plexiglass shield is not an option.

In his July 30 visit to Lancaster EMS, Wolf praised emergency responders, saying they “have become more important than ever” during the pandemic: “They have been out on the front lines of this fight, helping attend to COVID-19 patients in their most dire time of need.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In an emailed statement this week, Wolf spokeswoman Lyndsay Kensinger said the hazard pay program “was extremely competitive and required a prioritization of funding to the lowest-paying, most high-risk and public-facing jobs.”

“EMS agencies are eligible for the County Relief CARES money through their individual counties,” she wrote. “The administration will continue to advocate the legislature for additional funding for worker protections.”

Commissioner Josh Parsons confirmed in an email that Lancaster County has allocated $2.75 million in federal CARES funding for fire and EMS units across the county. It’s offering $15,000 per agency regardless of size, which can be used for many purposes “including personal protective equipment and supplies.”

“If awarded, we plan to use the funds to offset UV decontamination lights we purchased,” Lancaster EMS executive director Bob May said in an email. “I do not believe these funds can be used as employee hazard pay.”