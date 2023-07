A 5-year-old boy died in a farming accident Monday in Little Britain Township.

Pennsylvania State Police have not released details of what happened, but said a preliminary investigation indicates the boy’s death was accidental.

Police were notified about 10:20 a.m. that the boy sustained a serious injury at a farm in the 100 block of Fulton Britain Road. First responders attempted to save the boy’s life.

The farm is located about eight miles south of Quarryville.