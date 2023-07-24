A 5-year-old boy died Monday after he was hit in the head by a heavy pipe that fell from a mule-drawn wagon at a farm in Little Britain Township.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said the boy was sitting on top of some pipes in the wagon and both he and the pipes fell when the load shifted as the mule driver tried to stop.

Police were notified that the boy sustained a serious injury at a farm in the 100 block of Fulton Britain Road about 10:20 a.m. First responders attempted to save the boy’s life, police said.

Pennsylvania State Police and the coroner’s office have not released further details of what happened, but the coroner’s office ruled the death was accidental.

The farm is about 8 miles south of Quarryville.

Lancaster County — Pennsylvania’s top agricultural producer — had more farm-related deaths in the last 20 years than any other county. It has seen anywhere from one to seven farm deaths a year since 2000. In 2022, four people, including two toddlers and a teenager, died in accidents on county farms.

Children are the most likely to die in farm-related accidents here. Children 5 or younger account for more than half of the 21 farm deaths covered by LNP | LancasterOnline since 2016; teenagers accounted for four other deaths.