5 things to know about Lancaster County's new COVID-19 consultant

Twenty years ago, Ed Hurston, an Air Force medical plans officer, participated in an interagency exercise to test readiness for the major earthquake expected to someday jolt Missouri and neighboring states with devastating impact.

“The planning scenario dropped every bridge across the Mississippi,” Hurston said. “That was an example of a worst-case scenario.”

Today, the COVID-19 pandemic is redefining worst case.

A response to an earthquake along the New Madrid fault would draw on resources from around the country. But the coronavirus isn’t regional; it’s hitting everywhere.

To inform their response, the Lancaster County commissioners on April 16 appointed Hurston as their public health emergency consultant. He brings decades of experience to his new role.

Here are five things to know about the new advisor.

1. Hurston has relevant credentials.

A Louisiana native who moved to Martic Township in 2011, Hurston, 60, is a retired Air Force colonel who also was the Junior ROTC instructor in the School District of Lancaster for six years.

His resume lists master’s degrees in business administration and emergency management.

He has been a certified emergency manager since 1998.

2. Hurston brings an independent perspective.

Hurston’s new job, which pays $1,800 a week, is a temporary assignment connecting him with leaders in health care, government, business and human services across the county and state.

Hurston is the one person in Lancaster County who wakes up every day with a mission of getting the whole picture and being an independent voice reporting back to the commissioners to help them make informed decisions about the battle against contagion.

“I don’t work for the health systems,” he said. “I’m not beholden to anybody.”

3. Hurston is finding cooperation.

Hurston said the stakeholders he has met are committed to mitigating the coronavirus’ impact and open to sharing information.

“The more I learn, the more questions I have,” he said. “Thankfully, there are people out there that are eager to help me find those answers.”

4. Hurston sees a steep learning curve.

“It’s all unfolding so quickly,” he said, and answers are in short supply.

“The issue of the economy and the issue of the clinical implications of the disease process are so intertwined,” he said. “You don’t want to open the economy if it’s going to have a negative impact on the health and well-being of the residents of the county. There’s so many things that are currently unfolding that you’re on a constant, steep learning curve.”

5. He has come to appreciate Lancaster County.

“The people that I have met here ... the goodness of their heart is conspicuous to me,” he said. “The communities of faith around here, they’re active. They don’t just talk about it. They do it.”

Hurston said wanting to make a difference motivated him as a military officer.

“Now I’ve been given the opportunity to try and find a way to contribute to the broader community,” he said.

