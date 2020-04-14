The number of new coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania fell to the lowest level in two weeks on Tuesday, but the number of new deaths was the fifth-highest since the crisis began.

Here are 5 takeaways from Pennsylvania's Tuesday coronavirus update:

1,146 new cases in PA

The Department of Health reported 1,146 new coronavirus cases, which is the lowest number since the 962 cases reported on April 1 and well below the record 1,989 new cases reported on April 9. Total cases statewide now stand at 25,345.

60 more deaths statewide

While the number of new Pennsylvania cases was down, deaths were not. The 60 new deaths raised the total to 584 and marked a sharp jump from the 13 deaths and 14 deaths reported on Sunday and Monday, respectively. The highest one-day totals — at 78 each day — were reported on April 7, 10 and 11.

5.2% one-day death rate

The number of new deaths reported Tuesday was equal to 5.2% of the new cases reported. That was the highest one-day ratio since the state's daily reporting began, and added to the evidence that many mild cases are going undiagnosed and unreported.

Some 133,631 Pennsylvanians have been tested, or just over 1% of the state's population.

37 new cases in Lancaster County

Another 37 new coronavirus cases were reported in Lancaster County on Tuesday. That was the lowest number in five days, but local officials acknowledged that testing volumes were reduced in recent days when high winds temporarily closed outdoor testing sites.

With the new cases reported on Tuesday, the county total now stands at 865 cases since the first two were reported here on March 19.

Coroner says 52 have died here; PA says 26

The state department of health on Tuesday reported two more coronavirus deaths in Lancaster County, raising it's total here to 26. But the county's coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, said at least 52 people have died here since the outbreak began.