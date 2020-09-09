There are six students with COVID-19 at Lancaster County’s four largest colleges, and five attend Millersville University, according to data published Monday and Tuesday.

At Millersville, which held classes on Labor Day to keep students on campus as a precaution against the virus, all five students who tested positive are in isolation off-campus, the university’s online data collection, updated every evening, states.

The sixth positive case is a student at Franklin & Marshall College, according to its data collection, which updates Tuesday evenings. The F&M student is also isolating off-campus. Sixteen additional students are in quarantine, as they are considered at-risk and awaiting test results, on-campus.

Elizabethtown College and Lancaster Bible College both reported zero active student cases this week. One Lancaster Bible staff member, however, is currently positive. Four Elizabethtown students are quarantined.

Both Millersville and F&M also have a faculty or staff member who is positive.