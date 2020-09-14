Didn't have the opportunity to log on over the weekend? Here are five articles from this weekend to catch up on.

Conestoga Valley High School to close next week due to spread of COVID-19

Conestoga Valley High School will be closed to students Saturday through Monday, Sept. 21, due to a spread of COVID-19 among individuals at the school.

Conestoga Valley School District Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski broke the news to families in a letter Friday posted on the district's website. The announcement comes a day after two additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at the high school.

To read more, click the link below.

Coroner IDs man killed in Route 222 North crash Friday afternoon

A Christiana man was killed after crashing into a bridge abutment Friday afternoon on Route 222 North in Manheim Township.

Lancaster County Coroner Diamantoni identified the man killed in the crash as 76-year-old Don Breiner. A full autopsy to determine his cause and manner of death is pending.

To read more, click the link below.

PIAA says do not exceed Gov. Wolf's mandate for number of people at sporting events this fall

The PIAA has a strong message for school districts and athletic programs across the state:

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Do not go over Gov. Tom Wolf’s mandate of 25 people at an indoor event and 250 people at an outdoor event at sporting events this fall.

To read more, click the link below.

Congressman Smucker is squandering an opportunity to face voters in a time of great crisis [editorial]

THE ISSUE

Republican U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker has declined to participate in a forum with his Democratic challenger, Sarah Hammond. The forum was to be a partnership of LNP | LancasterOnline and the York Daily Record. The two-term incumbent, who by June 30 had raised nearly $1 million to defend his seat in the deeply red 11th Congressional District, explained why in an email seeking campaign donations: “I will not participate in forums hosted by LNP,” he wrote. “They are no longer a trusted news source for the readers of Lancaster County.”

Where even to begin?

To read more, click the link below.

5 NFL players from past and present who were born in Lancaster County

While a lot of high school football players dream of scoring a touchdown in front of thousands of fans or hoisting the Lombardi Trophy when the clock hits triple zeros on Super Bowl Sunday, just making it to the league is an astonishing accomplishment in itself.

Since 2000, there have been five Lancaster County natives who've scratched and clawed their way to the NFL. With the NFL opening weekend upon us, these five players deserve some recognition.

To read more, click the link below.