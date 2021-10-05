A Lititz woman's careless driving caused a crash that injured five people, including an infant and a toddler, according to police.

Jean Lare, 60, of Lititz, crashed her Chevrolet Equinox into a Ford F-150 truck at the intersection of Clay Road and Pinehill Road in Warwick Township around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

The truck overturned in a field, injuring the driver, a woman in the passenger's seat and two children − a 3-year-old and a five-month-old − according to police. Lare was also injured.

Everyone injured in the crash was taken to either Ephrata Hospital or Lancaster General Hospital, police said. Lare was cited for a stop sign violation and for careless driving.

Police said that no updates on the patients were available on Monday night and added that no more information is anticipated to be released.