Police charged five people after a months-long investigation into a series of thefts from Universal Athletic Club on Oregon Pike, according to Manheim Township police.

Between June 2019 and March 2020, police said they received numerous complaints of thefts happening in the locker room of the gym.

The losses totaled more than $100,000, police said.

Credit cards, debit cards and personal belongings were stolen, according to police.

Detectives watched hundreds of hours of surveillance video from the gym and stores that the cards were used at, police said, finding that five different people were involved.

Police said they were part of a "Romanian crime ring."

The group made or attempted to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, according to police.

In total, $63,830.08 was charged to cards belonging to eight different victims, police said. And $43,976 was attempted to be charged but was denied.

Police charged:

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Dumitru Laruentiu Masat, 37: theft, criminal conspiracy to commit theft, five counts of access device fraud and conspiracy to commit access device fraud.

Andreea Larisa Dirvareanu, 25: theft, criminal conspiracy to commit theft, five counts of access device fraud and conspiracy to commit access device fraud.

Fanut Alexandru Topala, 29: two counts of theft, crimainal conspiracy to commit theft, 14 counts of access device fraud and conspiracy to commit access device fraud.

LaLeaua Radu, 35: two counts of theft, criminal conspiracy to commit theft, 14 counts of access device fraud and conspiracy to commit access device fraud.

Roberto Udila, 24: four counts of theft, criminal conspiracy to commit theft, 18 counts of access device fraud and conspiracy to commit access device fraud.

Police have warrants out for their arrests.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the group is asked to call Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip through crimewatch. All tipsters can remain anonymous.

For more Lancaster County crime news: