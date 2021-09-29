Four students and one volunteer leader remain hospitalized more than a week and a half after a charter bus crashed off a Schuylkill County highway while traveling to LCBC’s Manheim campus, injuring 32 people, according to LCBC Senior Pastor David Ashcraft.

Ashcraft urged parishioners in an email Wednesday afternoon to pray for the “physical and psychological healing” of the injured girls, along with the struggles faced by their families and for the medical staff caring for them.

“While their individual situations are unique, each are facing potentially life-altering circumstances because of the accident,” Ashcraft said.

Ashcraft mentioned the students and leader that remained hospitalized only by their first names, urging parishioners to pray for each of them individually.

The status of Adam Wright, the 37-year-old bus driver, of Lancaster, was not immediately clear Wednesday. A representative with charter company Premiere #1 Limousine Service, where Wright has worked for at least the past eight years told LNP|LancasterOnline last week that Wright was expected to be released from the hospital as early as last weekend.

Attempts to reach a Premiere #1 representative Wednesday were not immediately successful.

The bus Wright was driving crashed off Route 25 in Frailey Township, about 47 miles north of Manheim, around 2:30 p.m. last Sunday while returning from a religious retreat in Glen Spey, New York, according to previous reporting. All 32 people aboard the bus were injured, being transported to local hospitals for treatment.

A state police crash investigation team is looking into the crash. Attempts to reach a state police spokesperson Wednesday were not immediately successful.

LCBC has created a support fund to raise money for those impacted by the crash.