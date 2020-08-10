Protesters took to Lancaster city streets before sunrise Sunday to make new demands of police and city administrators, including better living conditions for the homeless and the dropping of charges against recently arrested demonstrators.

Despite pastors with Intra City Progressive Pastors Association of Lancaster County calling for people not to attend the 5 a.m. protest, a group of about 40 gathered in front of the Lancaster city police station.

Chestnut Street was shut down for most of the morning for the protest and reopened around 11:30 a.m. Only a few police officers were spotted during the protest.

Sunday’s protest focused on homelessness in Lancaster and the arrest of three demonstrators Wednesday during a protest against the proposed rezoning and redevelopment of the former UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster, originally founded as St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Jontel Toland, co-founder of the media project Discussions of America: From Jay & Sammie, said that though police set up barricades and fences, Sunday morning was an opportunity for people to “peacefully talk about the very things we were trying to talk about when (police) disrupted us on Wednesday.”

Toland and Samuel Rosa, Toland’s partner and co-founder of Discussions of America, also presented a set of five demands around 6:30 a.m. They said the demands were a collaborative effort between their organization and others represented at the protest.

“We want to make sure that the community is heard,” Rosa said. “This is what the community wants.”

What they want

The demands reflect similar previous demands that have not yet been addressed by the city, Toland said.

Following are the protesters’ demands:

Develop a cohesive plan written by the community to decriminalize homelessness and provide more shelter for the poor and homeless with police funds.

Toland said the city’s treatment of its homeless population is a pressing issue. It is the reason protesters were out on the streets Wednesday, when three demonstrators were arrested, he said.

He called for the city to provide a property, plan and budget for a new homeless shelter, to be funded through the city’s budget for police.

Schedule a meeting between protest leaders and city officials.

Protesters want to meet with city officials within the next 60 days to create and enact a plan to “work together for change immediately.”

“Or else we will be right back here with more,” Toland said. “We are not playing; we are not joking around this time.”

Make Ewell Plaza a welcoming place for all, including the homeless.

Rosa noted the irony of the plaza’s name. The park is named after Barney Ewell, a McCaskey graduate and Olympic runner who was born into poverty. But the plaza isn’t a welcoming atmosphere for the poor, he says.

He said the design of benches at Ewell Plaza prevent homeless people from sleeping on them, and he is calling for them to be removed.

Fire Lancaster city police Officer Jonathan Caple.

Protesters are calling for the termination of Caple within 60 days.

Caple had a protection from abuse order filed against him in 2018. The woman who filed the order said Caple abused her for 10½ years, according to previous LNP | LancasterOnline reports.

Lancaster city police Chief Jarrad Berkihiser told LNP | LancasterOnline in 2018 that Caple turned his service pistol over in accordance with the order, and that the department was conducting an internal investigation.

The order had been set to expire in December 2018 if Caple did not violate its terms.

Drop charges against Jessica Lopez, Dylan Davis and Tiera Wolfe, who were arrested Wednesday.

Lopez, Davis and Wolfe were charged with obstructing highways and other public passageways, which is a third-degree misdemeanor, police said.

Arrested protesters speak out

During the protest, Lopez recounted her arrest. She pointed to an unoccupied parking spot on Chestnut Street in which she stood Wednesday afternoon. She said that as she stood there, an officer asked her to get onto the sidewalk.

“I could have complied,” she said.

Lopez said police targeted her because of her current pending federal lawsuit against Lancaster city detective Nathan Nickel for allegedly sexually assaulting or hurting her after a Nov. 8, 2018, traffic stop.

Standing across from the Lancaster city police station, Lopez directed comments at officers, saying, “Why would you come interrupt a completely peaceful protest, a completely nonviolent and nonvolatile situation just so you can make little ol’ me get on the sidewalk? Because you knew I would not comply.”

Wolfe also recounted her arrest, which happened after she followed Lopez’s lead and sat in the right lane of traffic.

She said an officer thanked her “for how kind and respectful” she was. She noted that she was treated much differently than Lopez when both women were arrested.

Demonstrators sat in silence for five minutes during the protest Sunday with their hands behind their backs, just as Lopez did during her arrest Wednesday. Lopez, Davis and Wolfe sat in the middle.