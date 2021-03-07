5 'near misses' for 100-year-old Bob Adams

Editor's note: This is an accompanying article to "Air Force, father, husband: Quarryville's Bob Adams reflects on 100 years of life."

During World War II, soldiers were lucky to leave unscathed, even if their main job was to photograph the action.

Here in his own words, 100-year-old Bob Adams describes his five “near misses,” brushes with death that could have changed his life’s story dramatically.

Close Call #1

“Most of the time, three squadrons would go in formation, and we would have to know which camera to put where. We were in contact with the control tower the whole time. Sometimes the plane went down, and the camera would go with it. When the planes would be returning, the radio man was in communication with the pilot and co-pilot. If any of them had wounded aboard or emergencies, they were given first priority to land. My partner and I were in the weapons carrier, there were racks in the back to set cameras on. So, this particular day, we were off the runway waiting for the plane we were gonna follow. We were sitting there in a vehicle a little bigger than a Jeep, and you can't get in and out on the driver's side because that's where the extra wheel was. All of a sudden, I saw an ambulance rushing away from us. I couldn't figure out what was going on, so I stuck my head out and looked back, and here's this B-17 coming right toward us. I mean, it was wasting no time. I didn't have time to do anything except tell my partner to get down, and I was pushing him down to the floor. I could just visualize getting chopped up by the big propellers. All of a sudden, our canvas top went right off right over top of us. No sooner than that happened, there was a big thump, which was the tail end of the plane hitting our truck in the rear, which shoved us forward about 20 or 30 feet. When everything settled down, that's when we got out and ran, because we didn't want to visualize an explosion of any kind. I found out later what had happened - when that plane was coming down, first it hit an army ambulance and knocked a wheel off. The right wing is what took our top off.”

“You know what the ball turret on a B-17 is? You had to be amongst the smallest fellas in your outfit to get in. I had put a camera in the plane, and I was getting ready to jump out. I was perched ready to drop down to the ground, when a guy in another plane's ball turret about 100 feet away suddenly got his uniform or something hooked onto the trigger mechanism of the turret and set off around 30 or 40 rounds before he got it shut off. I could feel the chips of macadam hitting my legs. One second difference, it could have been the difference.”

Close Call #3

“My partner and I were getting ready for a mission. The mission wasn't until 6 a.m., so they hadn't loaded the bombs yet on that plane that we had just put a camera on. When we had to get to a plane on the far side of the runway, there was two squadrons on one side and another two on the other side of the mile and a half runway. So, when we approached the runway, there was a light that said whether you could cross the runway or not, and it was green. So we kept on going. We got about halfway across, and WHOOOOM, an airplane taking off and just about hit our Jeep with its wheels. Oh man, you talk about somebody that was mad. That runway should have had a red light. Before I went to the other planes, I came back and went into the control tower building. There was a buck sergeant and captain in there. I said, "Who's in charge here?" and the sergeant pointed at the captain. I walked over, and I ripped him up one side and down the other, and he just stood there and took it. He knew that he had not turned that light to red. Then I went to headquarters, they have people there all day and all night, and I made my protest. I found out later that the captain had been demoted. I keep saying, I'm probably the only one who ever dressed down an officer and got away with it.”

Close Call #4

“They were taking off for a mission, and it was foggy. They'll take off on a foggy night if they're sure that it'll lift before they come back. When they're taking off from the runway, they're flying like a corkscrew to come out above the fog. On this particular day, one of the planes from our base and a plane from another base about five miles away, one or both got out of their proper orbit and ran together. We got word that they wanted me to take pictures of where our plane came down. I could drive on the base, but I can't drive off the base, you have to be licensed to do that. So the driver took me to the site, and oh man, there was just piles of debris everywhere. Probably 100 feet in all directions, just a mess. I took pictures of everything, and then I walked up to the edge of a hole, it was about 50 feet across and 30 feet deep. When you have about eight- or ten of those 500-pound bombs, they have power. I had the focus on an area down in the hole, and I was just about ready to take a picture, and BOOM! One of them was not exploded. I could feel clods of soil hitting me and, needless to say, I didn't stay there. In about four seconds, I was under the Jeep with the driver, who was already under there, and we laid there for a couple minutes, not knowing if there would be another unexploded bomb. I found out later, the next day, that a couple of local fireman were trying to put out a blaze in a haystack, which was 200 feet away from that explosion. One of the firemen said he almost lost an arm fighting that fire, from a piece of flying metal. It impacted my hearing, too. I felt like I lost maybe half of my hearing that day, but by the next morning, it was back to normal.”

Close Call #5

“After the war was over, the ground personnel had a privilege of a sightseeing tour over in France. A lot of the personnel took advantage of that, because they wanted to see where they'd been sending all of these planes to. I had a K-20 handheld aerial camera (Writer's note: The Fairchild K-20 would later gain infamy as the type of camera used to document the nuclear mushroom cloud over Hiroshima) that is prefocused and has a crank on the side. They saw me with a camera, and they said, "Hey sergeant, why don't you come up in the nose where you have access to the ground with your camera." The navigator and bombardier left me in there to take pictures. When we were taking off, we got just to enough speed that the plane was going to take off of the runaway, and BOOM! A tire blew out. The pilot had to make a quick second decision to take off or abort to try to stop before we get to the end of the runaway. He decided to stop and was trying to steer it, but of course it was zig-zagging all over the place. He was probably going 95 mph when the tire blew out, and we were running out of runway space. He made a right hand turn right at the end of the runway, thankfully. They changed the tire and we still made the trip that day.”