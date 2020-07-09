Five more residents of Lancaster County nursing homes or similar facilities have died from COVID-19 in the past six days, according to the county coroner's office.

It reported Wednesday that of 359 coronavirus deaths in the county, 301 were from nursing or personal-care homes — up from 296 on July 2.

The nursing home tally includes 231 deaths at the facilities and 70 that happened after transfer to a hospital.

This is the seventh consecutive report that nursing home deaths have been in the single digits.

Some of the facilities are personal-care homes or continuing-care retirement communities that also have independent and assisted-living offerings; the coroner’s data includes deaths from anywhere in the community.

Deaths that happened since the last report were as follows. Numbers in parentheses show how many nursing or personal-care beds the homes have and do not reflect any related assisted- or independent-living facilities, which in some cases are much larger.

— Conestoga View Nursing & Rehabilitation, Lancaster Township (446, nursing): One more death, total 76, or 17% of nursing beds.

— Ephrata Manor, Ephrata Township (120 nursing and 48 personal care): One more death, total four, or 2% of nursing and personal care beds.

— Hospice & Community Care, Rapho Township (24 hospice beds): First death, total one, or or 4% of hospice beds.

— Lincoln Christian Home, Ephrata Borough (63, personal): One more death, total 11, or 17% of personal care beds.

— Mennonite Home Communities, Manheim Township (188 nursing and 125 personal care): One more death, total 19, or 6% of nursing and personal care beds.