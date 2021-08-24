A trio of nature preserves have been combined in southwestern Lancaster County, where they now make up a single, 373-acre protected area named after donors who recently gifted $5 million to the Lancaster Conservancy.

That’s according to conservancy officials who announced Monday that the space in Martic Township will now be known as the Clark Nature Preserve — a thank you to the Clark Associates Charitable Foundation, which made the donation.

“It’s transformational for us as an organization,” conservancy President and CEO Phil Wenger said of the gift.

The recently named preserve, which will soon house a “universally accessible” trail, is made up of conservancy-owned land previously known as the House Rock, Reed Run and Pequea South preserves.

The area, Wenger said, will include nine miles of hiking trails.

Currently, officials are in the permitting stages of a project to construct a 1.2-mile universally accessible trail in the preserve, Wenger said. The loop trail has been designed to pass through a meadow and American chestnut groves, also offering views of the nearby Susquehanna River, according to the announcement, which described the project as “soon-to-be-built.”

“This new trail, to be built next year, will include accessible wildlife blinds and will provide members of our community, including those who use wheelchairs or other mobility devices, the ability to explore this unique meadow ecosystem and participate in hunting,” conservancy officials said in their announcement.

It will be called the Lloyd Clark Universal Access Trail, named after Clark Associates’ founder, Lloyd Clark, an outdoorsman and nature lover.

The preserve will be open to the public 365 days a year from sunrise to sunset, conservancy officials said.

The $5-million donation was gifted to the conservancy as part of a celebration commemorating the 50th year of Clark Associates — a group of companies based in East Lampeter Township dealing in equipment and supplies for the food service industry.

“As our anniversary was rolling ahead, we started talking about how we could celebrate,” CEO Gene Clark said, explaining that company leadership wanted to present a lasting gift to Clark Associates employees, as well as the larger Lancaster County community.

Helping to further the Lancaster Conservancy’s efforts to preserve local forested spaces seemed like the obvious choice, Gene Clark said, adding that he’s had a chance to visit the new preserve.

“It’s stunningly beautiful,” he said.

The conservancy preserves land by taking ownership of wild spaces to ensure that they will not be developed — a process that relies heavily on donations, either of land or public and private grant dollars, Wenger said.

“I think Lancaster County has these very unique places, wooded areas with streams, that we all agree should be here for the next generation,” he said.

To date, the conservancy has protected more than 7,900 acres across 47 preserves in and around Lancaster County, according to the organization’s website.

The $5 million gifted by Clark should help with future land acquisition costs and preserve stewardship, Wenger said.

According to the announcement, the conservancy has a “special focus on an area along the Susquehanna River between Safe Harbor and Holtwood Dam.”

That goal fits with Clark Associates’ commitment to the Lancaster County community, Chairman Fred Clark said in a statement.

“This was the best way to share the gift of our good fortunes with the community and the county – to preserve as much of these natural lands as we can so that everyone can enjoy these wild places for generations and generations to come,” he said.