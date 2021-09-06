Five people were injured after a vehicle struck a tree late Monday morning in Ephrata Township.

The one-vehicle crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. at Parkview Heights and Bethany Road, Ephrata police said.

A sport-utility vehicle driven by Matthew Hill, 26, of Ephrata was traveling east on Parkview Heights Road with four passengers inside when Hill lost control of the vehicle and it struck a tree, police said. Four people were initially trapped inside and all five were taken to the hospital with what police described as “serious injuries.”

Parkview Heights Road was closed for four hours while police investigated. Police said speed was a factor in the crash.