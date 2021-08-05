Five Lancaster elementary schools have received more than $100,000 in total grants to provide fruits and vegetables for their students, the Pennsylvania Department of Education announced Wednesday.

The grants are part of a distribution of more than $7 million in funding through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program, which aims to create healthier school environments by expanding access to fruits and vegetables.

Funding priority is given to schools with the highest rates of students eligible for free and reduced-price meals. Grantees are required to spend most of the funds on fruits and vegetables. They must also develop a plan to establish partnerships to reduce other costs and provide nutrition education to students, though they cannot use the grant funding to purchase nutrition education materials.

The Lancaster schools that received funding were Burrowes ($15,795), Carter & MacRae ($22,165), Fulton ($20,735), Hamilton ($27,430) and Ross (14,170) elementary schools.