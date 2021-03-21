At least five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in East Hempfield Township on Sunday morning, according to a supervisor with Lancaster Countywide Communications.

The crash occurred at Lancaster Road and Lititz Pike at around 11:10 a.m., the supervisor said. One of the vehicles was blocking the roadway, while the other was off the road.

Initial dispatch reports indicated that at least five people were injured in the crash, including a 14-year-old who was unconscious. The juvenile was later reported to be responsive at the scene, the supervisor said.

One of the vehicles was already on the way to the hospital when the crash occurred, according to initial dispatch reports.

The intersection was shut down as first responders arrived at the scene, the supervisor said.