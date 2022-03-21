Lancaster city police recovered a total of five handguns, several of them stolen, during four different incidents over the weekend.

The handguns, some of which were loaded at the time, were recovered during arrests or ditched by suspects during incidents in the early morning hours of Saturday and Sunday, police said in a news release.

Sgt. Dorsey Sumrall, a city police spokesperson, said the incidents in which the guns were recovered were isolated and not related to one another.

In one incident, a stolen 9mm handgun was ditched during a chase with a man in the first block of North Water Street at 12:52 a.m. Saturday, according to the news release. An officer had been dispatched to the area for a report of a fight, discovering the man had concealed the gun in his waistband.

The man, whose name was not provided in the news release, was arrested during the chase and charged with receiving stolen property and two firearms violations.

A second handgun, a loaded and chambered Ruger LCR .380, was recovered by officers as they chased a group of juveniles in the 100 block of Locust Street at 1:29 a.m. Saturday, according to the news release. The children fled when two officers found them violating the city’s curfew ordinance, dropping the gun during the pursuit.

At least one of the juveniles was arrested during the chase, also being found with bags of marijuana and crack cocaine and a substance believed to be heroin as well as $1,406 in cash. The child was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a firearm by a minor, three drug violations and a curfew violation.

Two additional weapons, a 9mm semi-automatic handgun with a round in the chamber and a Walther S&W handgun, were ditched during a chase with a second group of juveniles in the 200 block of East Liberty Street at 2:33 a.m. Sunday, police said. Officers had been dispatch to the area following a report of children breaking into vehicles, finding three juveniles who began running away.

One of the children, who ditched a handgun and a Glock-style magazine with 16 9mm rounds, was arrested and charged with two firearms violations and unlawful conduct of a minor. Two other juveniles, one of whom ditched the second gun, were not arrested.

Police recovered a fifth weapon, another 9mm handgun, while arresting a man in the 100 block of East Lemon Street at 3:49 a.m. Sunday. The man, who also had a bundle of heroin, was seen picking up the weapon after it had been dropped by a second, intoxicated man as he entered a vehicle in the 300 block of North Queen Street earlier in the morning.

The man who picked up the weapon was charged with theft of lost property, two firearms violations and a drug violation.