Five people from Lancaster County have been charged with crimes ranging from violating curfew to unlawful entry to assaulting police.

Here’s a look at where the cases stand in what the government has called one of the largest investigations in U.S. history, with around 700 people arrested so far.

Michael Lopatic Sr.

Michael Lopatic Sr. of Manheim Township was arrested at his home on Feb. 3 and accused of repeatedly punching a police officer in the head during the insurrection. Prosecutors also allege that he ripped the body camera off another officer and later threw it away, apparently trying to get rid of evidence.

A grand jury in Washington indicted him Jan. 29, but his arrest was not made public until Feb. 9.

Lopatic, who stands 6’4’’ and is well over 200 pounds, wore a red U.S. Marine Corps hat and a shirt that said “Trump 2020” and “I have PTSD,” which, according to additional writing on the shirt, meant “pretty tired of stupid Democrats” rather than “post traumatic stress disorder.”

Video accompanying an Oct. 16 New York Times story, “90 Seconds of Rage,” shows the attack, just before 4:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at a west terrace entryway. The relevant portion of Lopatic’s actions last about 15 seconds.

Shortly after his arrest, the government sought to keep Lopatic behind bars by arguing that he was a flight risk. They quoted from Lopatic’s Facebook page, including a New Year’s Day 2021 post in which he wrote, “Assemble on the capital (sic) January 6th, 2021. United we stand, go forth and we fight.”

On Nov. 4, 2020, the day after the election, Lopatic posted a “call to arms” on Facebook, writing: “I was out pheasant hunting today with my buddy. We play a game called head shots. I won. Two clean in air shots with full choke. Heads destroyed. No pellets in bodies. I got a rooster and a hen. I named them Joe and Kamala. True story.”

Many other of his posts expressed his opposition to abortion.

On. Feb. 2, he posted: “It wasn’t a riot at the capital (sic) it was a Crusade against baby murderers.”

Lopatic’s attorney, Dennis Boyle, told LNP in June that Lopatic had been in D.C. to “advance the pro-life cause,” and did not believe the election was stolen. As for his client’s actions, Boyle said they “were motivated by a statement he heard indicating that the police had shot and killed a 16-year-old girl. This statement turned out to be false, but he did not know it at the time.”

The rumor Boyle referenced could have been inspired by the shooting of Ashli Babbitt, a San Diego woman who was killed by a U.S. Capitol Police officer when she climbed through a broken window on a door near the U.S. House chamber.

Lopatic was released on April 26. His trial has not been scheduled. He told LNP|LancasterOnline last month that he would like to tell his side, but that it wouldn’t be prudent with his case unresolved.

Samuel Lazar

In April, LNP|LancasterOnline reported that Samuel Lazar of Ephrata was the same man depicted in a photo posted to the FBI website seeking the public’s help in identifying alleged Jan. 6 insurrectionists.

Lazar had been mentioned in the newspaper’s Jan. 10 story about the Capitol attack.

Video and still footage on social media showed Lazar spraying a chemical irritant at police and encouraging violence near the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Online sleuths working to identify people pictured in the FBI photo gallery were referring to Lazar as #FacepaintBlowhard, a reference to the camouflage face paint he wore that day. A patch on Lazar’s vest, visible in the FBI photo, referenced Psalm 144, “Blessed be the LORD, my rock, who trains my hands for war, and my fingers for battle.”

In a video Lazar posted to Facebook the morning of Jan. 6, he said, “It’s going to be an eventful day. Donald Trump is going to shock the world! We’re ready for war, if we’re needed. … What’s going to happen today is going to be historic. America is going to take back everything, its glory. We’re going to make sure that happens! Freedom!”

Two days later, Lazar wrote a Facebook post acknowledging the violence: “I hate to see violence happening in our country at this time in our history. I wish for peace and prosperity! However just like in the bible itself it says, there is a time for peace and there’s a time for war. Our constitution allows us to abolish our govt and install a new one in it’s place.”

Three months after LNP|LancasterOnline revealed Lazar’s identity, on July 26, law enforcement agents arrested him at his Ephrata apartment. He is charged with assault and obstruction-related crimes.

Despite efforts of his attorneys to gain his release pending trial, Lazar remains behind bars. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson in October determined that Lazar continued to pose a danger.

At the hearing, Jackson referenced the Psalm patch and video showing Lazar spraying police, taunting them and urging others in the crowd to “take their guns.”

A trial date has not been scheduled. A status conference is set for Feb. 9.

NATIONAL IMPACT BOX: NATIONAL IMPACT The government said the Jan. 6 investigation will likely be one of the largest in American history. About 725 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states. At least 225 are charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers or employees. More than 75 have been charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer. About 10 were charged related to assaulting a member of the media or destroying their equipment. About 140 police officers were assaulted. About 165 people have pleaded guilty to federal charges; at least 105 were misdemeanors. About 70 had their cases adjudicated and received sentences. Thirty-one have been jailed. – U.S Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, citing most recent information (Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021)

Edward McAlanis

Edward McAlanis, 41, of East Cocalico Township, was arrested July 14 on charges related to trespassing inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6. Friends provided authorities with photographs of him in the Capitol that he had posted to Facebook.

On Nov. 23, the former township recreation board chairman pleaded guilty to one charge of parading in the Capitol building. Three other offenses — entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building and violent entry — will be dismissed at his Feb. 15 sentencing. He faces a maximum sentence of six months in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

At his plea hearing, McAlanis told federal magistrate Judge Dabney Friedrich that he didn’t know he was committing a crime by entering the building. But he then acknowledged he knew he shouldn't have been inside.

McAlanis said he didn’t have violent or malicious intent, but was "observing everything" and "helping police" and was only in the Capitol rotunda for about 10 minutes.

Two minor cases resolved

Tara Coleman, 41, of West Lampeter Township, was charged with unlawfully entering public property and violating curfew. Dakoda Westfall, 24, of Fulton Township, was charged with violating curfew. The cases were not directly linked to the violence at the Capitol.

Coleman pleaded guilty in September in District of Columbia court to unlawfully entering public property and was sentenced to 18 months of probation. She was also ordered to pay $50 to a crime victims compensation fund and perform 40 hours of community service.

Westfall paid $25 in February to settle his curfew violation charge.

Another man was arrested in Lancaster County and charged in the Capitol assault, but he is not a county resident.

Zachary Jordan Alam, of Centreville, Virginia, was arrested at an East Cocalico Township motel on Jan. 30. Alam is also awaiting trial in Lancaster County on burglary and theft charges stemming from the theft of antiques valued at more than $5,000 from Stoudt’s Antique Mall in Adamstown on Jan. 29.

#GreenGramps

The FBI continues to seek the public’s help in identifying a man who resides in or has ties to Lancaster County. Referred to as #GreenGramps by online vigilantes and as #54 on the FBI’s photo gallery, the man, who appears to be in his 60s or 70s, was part of the first group of rioters who overwhelmed a line of police officers posted on the edge of the Capitol’s west lawn.

The same man was seen in Lancaster County on Dec. 30, 2020, protesting outside House Speaker Bryan Cutler’s Quarryville district office and later that day outside Cutler’s home in Peach Bottom.

The #GreenGramps nickname is inspired by the green Gerry coat he wore on both Dec. 30 in Lancaster County and again on Jan. 6 in DC.

The man is believed to be an associate of another person the FBI is seeking to identify — referred to as #KidRailing because he grabbed at a metal bike rack being used by Capitol Police to hold back the mob. The man, who appears to be decades younger than #GreenGramps, is #321 on the FBI photo gallery.