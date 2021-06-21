Five families were displaced after a fire damaged eight apartments Sunday night in Lancaster city, according to the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire.

The fire was reported around 7:40 p.m. near the corner of Manor and New Dorwart streets, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

No residents were injured, but five families were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital and treated for exhaustion, Lancaster City Bureau of Fire Captain Chris DeLong said.

Volunteers assisted 5 families, 7 adults, after a multi-family fire overnight on the first block of New Dorwart Street in Lancaster PA, Lancaster County — American Red Cross Greater PA (@RedCrossGPA) June 21, 2021

Temperatures were in the low 80s on Sunday, but it was very humid, DeLong said.

The fire was on the first floor and was "moving in a couple different directions," when firefighters arrived, according to DeLong.

In total, the fire made the eight apartments uninhabitable, DeLong said. Two commercial buildings — a corner store and a handyman business — sustained smoke damage.

Crews had the fire under control within an hour, DeLong said, adding that firefighters were on the scene until around midnight.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.