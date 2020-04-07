Five employees at the Pepperidge Farm bakery in Denver Borough have tested positive for COVID-19, a statement said.

None of the employees have been at the facility, located at 2195 North Reading Road, in more than a week, a statement from Campbell Soup Company, Pepperidge Farm's parent company, said. The employees' last days on-site were March 19, March 22, March 22, March 28 and March 29.

All five employees are in quarantine with pay for up to 14 days, the statement said.

Co-workers of the five employees were alerted and asked to quarantine for 14 days with pay as well, the company said. All employees at the facility were also notified of the first four cases.

The facility was notified of the fifth case today and is in the process of alerting all employees at the facility, the statement said.

The Denver facility paused operations Monday for a "deep cleaning" and to give employees an opportunity to "process this information" as "learning of a team member’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis can be difficult to hear," the statement said.

Several protocols have been put into place since the COVID-19 outbreak, the statement said. Enhanced cleaning procedures take place several times a day and employees' temperatures are checked before they enter the facility.

The CDC and the USDA state that there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 as a foodborne pathogen and the FDA is not aware of any reports of transmission through food or food packaging, the statement said.