Electricity utility customers across the state are about to get hit with another double-digit residential rate hike, but PPL clients in Lancaster County — who are already paying the highest rate in more than a decade — are not among that group.

Those in the county served by Metropolitan Edison Co., a relatively small group compared to PPL, will have an increase.

Met-Ed, with about 2,200 Lancaster County customers, will raise its price to compare 18.4% on Sept. 1 from 7.936 cents to 9.397 cents per kilowatt hour, according to the state Public Utility Commission.

Increases Sept. 1 range from 19% for Penn Power customers to 1.3% for West Penn Power. Of the five utilities boosting rates Sept. 1, West Penn Power is the only one with a single-digit hike. The price to compare represents the utility’s cost of generating electricity, and it makes up 40% to 60% of the customer’s total utility bill, according to the PUC. The cost of generating electricity is not regulated by the PUC.

PPL customers — about 227,000 in Lancaster County — will see no change in their rate Sept. 1 because that utility is “one of a few electric utilities that reset their energy prices every six months,” PUC spokesperson Nils Hagen- Frederiksen noted in an email.

The next date PPL rates could change is Dec. 1, and that date is far enough in the future that no information on a change has been filed yet. The last change in PPL’s residential rates — June 1 — was a 38% increase as utilities struggled with surging prices for natural gas, which is used to generate electricity, as well as inflation across the economy. PPL’s increase was on the high end of the electricity rate hikes across the state in June, but it wasn’t the highest. West Penn Power’s residential rate shot up 44.6% at that time. Met-Ed’s residential rate went up 16.1% June 1.

Outlook and how to save

Upward pressure on electricity rates is expected to continue into 2023, based on predictions in the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s short-term energy outlook issued Tuesday.

That report indicates that natural gas prices are expected to remain high in the near term and that electricity prices are expected to rise through 2023.

Pennsylvania residents have several options that can help control electricity costs.

One option is the Standard Offer Program — which is an alternative for those PPL and Met-Ed customers who have not already switched to a different electricity supplier by participating in the competitive electricity market. Standard Offer provides those customers with the option of receiving service from a competitive supplier at a fixed-price that is 7% below the utility’s current price to compare. The Standard Offer price is fixed for one year and can be canceled by the customer at any time with no early cancellation or termination fees. There may not be participating suppliers in all areas.

Residential and small commercial customers can learn more and enroll in the Standard Offer Program by contacting their utility.

Consumers and small businesses can also use the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission’s PAPowerSwitch.com energy shopping website to explore and compare other offers from competitive energy suppliers, which may provide savings compared to their utility’s rate.

In addition, the PUC suggests families explore energy conservation to help manage bills and reduce energy usage. PAPowerSwitch.com has interactive information and tips for saving energy.

The utilities themselves also offer programs for customers struggling to pay bills. Interested customers should contact their utility for details.