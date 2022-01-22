An Earl Township family was displaced after their home was destroyed Saturday afternoon when flames from a nearby barn on their property caused it to catch fire, according to Garden Spot Fire Rescue.

The fire broke out in a barn in the 300 block of Red Well Road, about three miles south of New Holland, shortly after noon, said Fire Chief Darryl Keiser.

Firefighters arrived to find the barn had already collapsed in the blaze, with flames spreading to the nearby two-story home, Keiser said.

The fire continued to burn for about two hours as firefighters worked to bring up water to the secluded property, using about 2,200 feet of large-diameter hoses to extinguish the blaze.

Neighbors in the area had reported seeing smoke near the property long before firefighters were dispatched. Firefighters believe the blaze may have been raging for some time.

"This fire was way ahead of us," Keiser said. "We would have never put this fire out (in time to save the property) even if we had hydrants right in front of the house."

The home and barn were both completely destroyed, causing an estimated $900,000 in damage to the property and its contents and displacing five residents, Keiser said. The residents are now being cared for by family in the area.

The destroyed home had just been constructed in October, Keiser added.

None of the residents were present at the property at the time, though a dog may have been killed in the blaze.

No one was injured during the incident, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

It was not clear what caused the fire or where it began, though Keiser said he believes it likely broke out in the barn, which has a wood stove.

A state police fire marshal said he was notified of the fire but did not conduct an investigation Saturday as to its cause and origins. No criminal activity was suspected, he said.