Editor's note: originally published in spring 2017.

Lancaster County is a vibrant community with plenty of options for residents and tourists to explore the area. But if you're looking for adventure outside of county borders, there are gems within an hour's drive worth checking out.

From a safari to caverns, an observation tower to a bustling main street that gives Lititz a run for its money, here are five destinations to consider visiting.

Have a favorite place? Share it in the comments.

Where: 3283 Pinch Road, Mt. Gretna

Description: Tucked away in Mt. Gretna, Lebanon County, is the Clarence Shock Memorial Park at Governor Dick, a natural area that covers more than 1,100 acres of serene woodlands.

The park offers 14 miles of hiking, mountain biking, rock climbing and horse trails. The most popular destination is the giant observation tower that hikers can climb to get an incredible view of five counties on a clear day.

The hike is roughly 1.5 miles from the Governor Dick Environmental Center. Originally used for making charcoal for nearby furnaces, the forest now provides habitat for many kinds of animal and bird species, according to the park's website.

It is believed that a woodchopper and charcoal burner named Dick worked exclusively on the mountain felling and burning trees. Because of the huge amount of charcoal he produced and his popularity, he was referred to as 'Gov-nuh Dick.' After his death, the wooded area came to be called Governor Dix hill and later changed to Governor Dick.

If you're hungry after all that hiking, the Jigger Shop is just a short drive away, but you'll have to wait until Memorial Day weekend when it opens.

You can view a map of the park here to help you plan your trip.

Where: 368 Middletown Road, Hummelstown

Description: If you're looking for somewhere to cool off, this is the place. This limestone cavern is 52 degrees year round and offers spectacular formations and lakes.

Cut through Beekmantown limestone, which is over 440 million years old, they were formed through the erosive properties of water, according to Indian Echo Caverns.

Guides explain how caverns are formed and present an interesting historical perspective as well. Visitors will likely hear the tale of William Wilson, the Pennsylvania Hermit who called the caverns home for 19 years — until 1821. He retreated from society after his sister was executed for killing her twins.

Whether you like history, science or just cooling off, this is a great destination. It’s open between Memorial Day and Labor Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Between Labor Day and Memorial Day, it's open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 760 Tobias Road, Halifax

Description: Ok, so this one might be a little over an hour's drive. Perhaps the biggest draw that attracts roughly 170,000 people to the 150-acre Dauphin County park are the open air safari tours where you can get up close and personal with about 500 mammals and flightless birds

There’s also a smaller zoo featuring lions, tigers, bears, monkeys, alligators and more, a children’s petting zoo, and a reptiles and exotics facility with educational programs.

Where: Penn Avenue, West Reading

Description: If you're a fan the downtown scenes in Lancaster and Lititz, first-time visitors to West Reading may be pleasantly surprised by everything this flourishing Berks County town has to offer.

Visitors can stroll through Penn Avenue to explore the restaurants, independent stores, farmers market, public art and community events such as Art on the Avenue.

In just a few blocks, visitors will find an eclectic mix of antique stained glass and art deco, a hole-in-the-wall retro gallery, hand drum imports from around the world, a craft beer brewing company, record store, a wine bar and restaurants that offer crepes, sushi and more.

Bonus: The VF Outlets, Reading's premiere art center, Goggleworks, the Reading Museum, IMAX theater and Santander Arena are within a few minutes' drive.

Where: Hershey

Description: If you're looking for something beyond Hersheypark and Chocolate World, there are plenty of options.

Visitors can watch 200 animals from tree-lined pathways at ZooAmerica, watch 300 fluttering butterflies in the butterfly house at Hershey Gardens and learn more about Milton S. Hershey and the town that bears his name through interactive exhibits at The Hershey Story. In addition, you can have a world-class automotive experience at the Antique Auto Club of America Museum and take in a show at Hershey Theatre.

Explore the area where you can find more than 50 restaurants — including Troeg's Brewing Company — the Hershey Farmers Market, special Life on Chocolate events 17 shops in the downtown area.