On a recent Friday afternoon, Izzy Smith-Wade-El stepped away from a union rally in Philadelphia to take questions from a reporter about the priorities he’d take with him to Harrisburg next year he wins a seat in the Legislature in the Nov. 8 election.

Smith-Wade-El hopes to represent the 49th Legislative District, which includes southern Lancaster city, Lancaster Township and Millersville Borough. But he’s also working to support Democrats and causes dear to them across the state, traveling to support striking union workers in Philadelphia, attend an abortion rights rally in Harrisburg, and raise money for his campaign in Pittsburgh.

“I’m concerned with the entirety of Pennsylvania,” Smith-Wade-El said. “Lancaster is my home, and I intend to fight hard for it, and I intend to fight for every single Pennsylvanian, too, from Clinton County to Delaware County.”

Smith-Wade-El, 32, of South Duke Street, is president of Lancaster City Council, where he’s served since 2018 in addition to working as a homeless services advocate in the city.

His roots run deep in the community. His mother, the late Rita Smith-Wade-El, worked as a civil-rights leader and founded the African-American Studies minor and the Frederick Douglass Black Culture Celebration during her lengthy tenure at Millersville University. The School District of Lancaster renamed a school for her in 2021.

His Republican opponent, Anne Rivers, doesn’t have years of local government experience, but she has an economics background she says will help her fight one of the biggest challenges affecting voters: a 40-year-high inflation rate.

Rivers, 49, of Valley Road in Lancaster Township, has degrees in finance and economics from New York University and the University of Chicago, respectively, and she’s a senior vice president of strategy and marketing for Howard Hughes Corp., a Texas-based real estate firm.

She declined an LNP | LancasterOnline request for an interview, though she responded to a candidate survey that was published by the newspaper on Oct. 19. In that survey, she described herself as a mother of three who has “a lot of practice hearing different sides, listening carefully, and finding common ground to help reach a positive outcome.”

She added, “I plan to do the same in Harrisburg and in Lancaster County. I will always do what is best for the district I represent and will work across the aisle to get things done.”

Inflation and the economy

On her campaign website, Rivers emphasizes her opposition to “reckless spending” by the government. There’s a chart at the bottom of her site that tallies visitors’ priorities, and inflation is at the top of the list.

“Regulations and taxes cannot creep into state budgets as the fiscal burdens on middle-class families proliferate. Anne seeks to promote innovation and entrepreneurship and investing in schools in a meaningful way,” her website says.

In her candidate survey response, Rivers said she also wants to make Pennsylvania energy independent, which would mean relying less on imports and focusing on producing energy domestically.

Smith-Wade-El looks at inflation through a more personal lens: How far can a person’s paycheck go? He said inflation can be better fought with a higher minimum wage to fall back on when the economy is struggling.

“What we have right now is not an economy that works for working people,” Smith-Wade-El said. “Our priorities are absolutely backward in making sure that people can live in my district, all across Lancaster County and all across the commonwealth … can work for a fair wage, provide for their families, and secure a home and enjoy life.”

Affordable housing

Smith-Wade-El hails from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, and his views on boosting wages for the working class and expanding the pool of affordable housing earned him the endorsement of Lancaster Stands Up and the Working Families Party, which describes itself as “a grassroots political party that recruits, trains, and elects the next generation of progressive leaders to office.”

In his time on city council, Lancaster invested heavily in housing, including an infusion of $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds and the $1 million purchase of 838 Marietta Ave. for an affordable housing development.

It’s something people in the district are passionate about, too, as city residents picked affordable housing as their top priority for ARPA dollars. Lancaster Township has dedicated a portion of its ARPA dollars to affordable housing as well.

Adding new affordable housing units is just one piece of the puzzle, Smith-Wade-El said. He believes there should be more focus on maintaining the already existing housing stock, and he supports legislation to help low-income households pay for needed home repairs to ensure existing affordable housing stays in use.

“The most affordable home is the one that you’re already living in,” Smith-Wade-El said.

Rivers’ website does not share her perspective on affordable housing.

Abortion

The U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision in June, which invalidated the Roe v. Wade, put abortion rights at the center of the nation’s political debate.

The issue hits close to home for Lancaster after a new Planned Parenthood opened in September. The clinic, which is located inside of the 49th District’s lines, plans to provide medication abortions, which drew criticism from county Republicans. County Commissioner Josh Parsons said the county would “reevaluate relationships” with any hospital that agrees to serve as a backup provider of emergency care to the clinic’s abortion clients.

In Pennsylvania’s Legislature, the Republican majorities are pushing a constitutional amendment in July designed to ensure the state courts could not intercede to protect abortion access. Abortion rights advocates say the measure is a first step toward an outright abortion ban in the state.

Smith-Wade-El called any abortion ban “despicable,” and said he intends to ensure the GOP-backed amendment never never makes it to the ballot. He emphasized the importance of Planned Parenthood in protecting abortion rights and the significance of its presence in Lancaster.

“It’s not a right we can just legislate away without introducing so many other evils and indignities to people’s lives,” the Democrat said.

Rivers isn’t very outspoken about her abortion views. In an LNP questionnaire, Rivers noted that the amendment proposed by the GOP Legislature would not ban abortion. As for how she would approach the issue in office, Rivers said she would rely on feedback from the district’s constituents to guide her decision-making.

The district

The new 49th district is a product of the post-2020 census reapportionment process. Smith-Wade-El originally announced his intention to run against Democratic incumbent Mike Sturla for the 96th district seat last November before the new district lines were finalized.

The 96th primary race for the Democratic nomination seemed promising for Smith-Wade-El given his endorsement by Jess King, the chief of staff to Mayor Danene Sorace and the Democrats’ 2018 nominee against U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker.

The new district comprises the southern half of the city beyond East and West King Streets as well as a portion of northeast Lancaster around Reservoir Park. Millersville Borough and Lancaster Township are also a part of the district. Democrats hold a registration advantage in the new 49th, comprising 55% of voters, compared with 23% who are Republicans and 21% who are independents or members of third parties, according to Department of State data.

The Democratic-majority electorate gives Smith-Wade-El an edge in the race, which could see him become the second seated Democratic state representative from the county (if Rep. Mike Sturla wins reelection in the 96th).

Smith-Wade-El is an impressive fundraiser. Since launching his political committee a year ago, he’s raised $197,000. His last campaign finance filing showed that he had already spent much of that, with just $26,000 remaining as of mid September.

That money largely went to professional campaign staff, paid canvassers, and other campaign-related services. Smith-Wade-El also used his campaign funds to support two local nonprofits – the African American Cultural Alliance and the Crispus Attucks Community Center, both in Lancaster city.

In addition, he gave to the county and city Democratic committees, and reported a $500 donation to state Sen. Lindsey Williams, a Democrat running for reelection in Allegheny County.

Rivers, in contrast, showed very little raised as of early June (just under $1,300), but a campaign finance filing due at the end of October could reveal more financial support from the party. State Sen. Ryan Aument, the Republican representing the northern part of Lancaster County, reported giving Rivers’ campaign $500 at the end of August