In an effort to boost local shopping for the holidays, 47 shops stayed open late Thursday for the fifth annual Lancaster Shops Late organized by the City of Lancaster and the Lancaster City Alliance.

Each year, organizers urge local retailers to stay open until 9 p.m. or later, providing convenient hours for people to shop, which organizers hope provides a boost to the county’s small businesses. Thursday’s event included roaming entertainment, warm beverages and treats at select locations.

Lancaster Shops Late was the last of the three events hosted by the Alliance and the city to promote local and small business shopping; Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27 and Cyber Monday on Nov. 29 were the other two events.

Alliance spokesperson Anne Williams said it’s important to have special days to welcome shoppers to local shops because it helps foster a sense of community and keeps money within the community.

“Our hope is that these events are a way for the community to feel like we’ve recovered,” said Williams. “And that it’s an opportunity for our shop owners after a difficult year and a half to showcase that we’re a resilient community and that we’re still here to offer up a wonderful holiday experience.”