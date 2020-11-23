Lancaster County set another daily record for new coronavirus cases this weekend, and the number of COVID-19 patients at two local hospitals rose above 100.

The county recorded 465 new cases on Sunday, according to the state Department of Health, shattering the previous record of 368, set on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients at Lancaster General and WellSpan Ephrata hospitals increased from 94 on Saturday to 101 on Sunday and 102 on Monday. It stood at 33 on Nov. 1.

LGH reported that it had 66 COVID-19 patients Monday. WellSpan Ephrata had 36, which was twice the 17 it reported a week ago.

The new COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend brings the November total here to 4,358, which is more than twice the previous full-month record of 1,884 new cases recorded in October. Total cases since the start of the pandemic now stand at 14,235.

Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, the county’s coroner, has reported 27 COVID-19 deaths here so far this month, bringing the pandemic’s total to 475. The death toll so far in November is up from 13 lives lost in September and 21 in October. The peak month for COVID-19 deaths here was April, when 183 COVID-19 deaths were recorded.

So far in November, we have averaged 198 new cases per day, up from 42 in September and 61 in October.

Here are the daily counts of new cases so far in November: