At 1:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July, the line outside the Sheetz at 891 E. Main St. in Ephrata stretched more than a block down Route 322.

The station's $1.77 gas deal had sparked waits that visitors estimated were from 20 to 45 minutes -- and most of those interviewed said it was worth it.

“Everybody’s coming here,” said MJ Diaz, as her family filled up on their way home to Bethlehem.

Diaz said her family had gathered in Stewartstown, southern York County, over the weekend. Her sister posted a picture on social media of the gas deal on her way home at 9 a.m., sending many of the other family members out in search of cheap gas. Diaz said she’d waited 20 minutes in Ephrata and found it worth it.

Jonah Rittenhouse, who traveled about 10 minutes through Ephrata for a half-tank top-up, said he’d waited about 45 minutes and didn’t regret it.

In contrast, Torri Esch said her family's estimated 30-minute wait had them second-guessing their decision to stop in. Esch, of Reinholds, and said the half-hour journey through a quarter-mile of parking lot had her family ready to decamp to Dairy Queen.

Heidi and Matthew Grab watched the parking lot chaos from the Tesla charging station during a 15-minute charging pit stop to get home to Hershey.

"They won't ever run out of electricity," Matthew Grab said. "I mean, not as often as they run out of gas."

At 2 p.m., the Ephrata store was out of 89 and 93 octane fuel but had 87 and Flex available. Store employees were awaiting additional refill trucks.