Ephrata police say that reports of unemployment benefits fraud have skyrocketed in July.

Since the first of the month, police have received 45 reports of fraud in the four municipalities covered by the Ephrata Police Department. Of those 45 reports, 14 of those reports were made on July 14, police said.

People who were targets of the fraud were notified by their employer of a claim being filed, revived unrequested paperwork from the state, received benefit payments which they didn't apply for or received a 1099G tax form, indicating they were paid unemployment.

Police said that unemployment fraud could foreshadow future identity fraud for the the person.

Anyone who believes they are the target or victim of unemployment fraud is encouraged to report it to the state's office of unemployment compensation and the police.