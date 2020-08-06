Four-hundred-forty-seven Lancaster County small businesses will soon receive their share of $15 million, following approval of grants by the Lancaster County commissioners Wednesday.

The grant program, administered by the Economic Development Corporation of Lancaster County and the Lancaster Chamber, has distributed a total of more than $26 million of federal coronavirus relief act money to Lancaster County businesses with up to 100 employees.

A prior group of 492 small businesses received a total of about $11 million in July.

“I understand there is a lot of need out there, and people are going to be saying ‘Jeez, I didn’t get it. What am I to do?’” Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said. “There are other opportunities at the state and federal level, but it is unprecedented to put out $26 million. … Is it enough? Unfortunately not, but it is the best we can do at this point in time.”

Grants ranged from $72 all the way up to $80,000, and were dispersed among an array of industries and geographic locations across the county.

Lyle Hosler, vice president of the Economic Development Corporation of Lancaster County, said that in the first round of 492 grants geared toward businesses with 20 or fewer employees, 56 municipalities were represented. In that round of funding almost 40% of businesses receiving grants were owned by women, he said, and 18% were “diverse owned by ethnicity”

In the second round, which was open to businesses of up to 100 employees, of the 228 companies with 20 or less employees, 48% are owned by women and about 33% are “diverse owned by ethnicity.” For the 219 businesses with between 21 and 100 employees in the second round, the figures are 16% owned by women and about 5% “diverse owned by ethnicity.”

Approval of the grants was based on a scoring system developed by the Economic Development Corporation and the Lancaster Chamber that considered factors such as revenue loss, number of employees, time in business, amount requested and proposed use.

The scoring system also considered if the business had received other relief funds, such as those from the federal Paycheck Protection Program. Receipt of prior funds was not an automatic disqualifier, but analysis of businesses that received $150,000 or more through the Paycheck Protection Program and businesses that received the county grants shows that at least 53 received both