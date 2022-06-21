The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund awarded $258,500 in scholarships to 41 J.P. McCaskey High School graduating seniors last month.
The mission of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund, a 501 (c) 3 organization, is to provide scholarships for McCaskey graduating seniors who have been accepted to an accredited higher education program and have demonstrated financial need. Funds are awarded to accomplished students who reflect Dr. King’s ideals of commitment to school, community, family and faith.
The 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund recipients are as follows:
Billy Dan Nguyen: $25,000 Botstiber Foundation Scholarship.
Shamiya Cotiere: $20,000 MLK Jr. Board Scholarship in memory of former board member Nelson Polite Sr.
Anne Louise McIlvaine and Sujan Upreti: $12,500 Susan and Nicholas Veronis Scholarship.
Bethlyne Jean-Louis: $7,500 Christine B. Enoch Memorial Scholarship.
Elili Asefa: $5,000 Betty Beck Scholarship in honor of her parents, Robert and Betty Kreider.
Amerie Yanae Wright: $5,000 nursing scholarship in memory of Joan Pollock, first board chair, and $1,000 David Walborn Scholarship in memory of his mother, Evelyn Loretta Walborn.
Zachary Ian Florence Boufford: $5,000 Thomas and Sandra Johnson Scholarship.
Caydence Josephine Carper and Mi Mi Poe: $5,000 Donegal Insurance Group Scholarship.
Isaias Escobar Ortiz and Chin Lian Dik: $5,000 William and Amy Mowbray Family Scholarship.
Destiny Michelle Ponce: $5,000 David Johnson and Holy Trinity Church Scholarship.
Soe Meh, Martin Pablo Vallejo Calderon, Bella Rae Santiago, Arlene Lizeth Rangel-Soto, Aida Abesine and Rhodnadgie Este: $5,000 Hagelgans & Veronis Scholarship.
Veronica Bates: $5,000 Mary France Scholarship.
Emely Yanise Pabon-Parra: $2,000 Matthew and Rebecca Michalopoulos Scholarship, $2,500 Nikitas Veronis Scholarship and $500 MLK Jr. Memorial Board Scholarship.
Kayline Andino: $5,000 Rev. Alexander and Pearl Veronis Scholarship.
Caroline Alvarez: $5,000 George and Christine Veronis Scholarship.
Ciani Ivelizze Figueroa: $5,000 Sharon Hargrave Scholarship.
Yaritza Avalos, Hsa Kpru Nei Moo and Anjelyna Elizabeth Serrano Patel: $5,000 Kathy and Ed Shoenberger Scholarship.
Ashley Milagro Bombin, Yanira M. Perez, Lorelai Sanchez and Xavier Alexander Samuel: $5,000 Georgina and Thomas Russo Scholarship.
Madelyn Whitcraft: $5,000 MLK Jr. Board Scholarship in honor of Ellen Pike, former board chair.
Xavier J. Rivera: $5,000 MLK Jr. Thaddeus Stevens Board Scholarship in honor of Lisa and Bill Starr, former board members and treasurers.
Jandiel Ortiz Rodriguez: $5,000 MLK Jr. Board Nursing Scholarship in loving memory of Joan Pollock, first board chair and board member.
Jadyn Elizabeth Torres: $5,000 MLK Jr. Board Scholarship in loving memory of Kathy Kuzmiak, former board member.
Mayelin Polanco Aponte, Ibrahim Ntege, Ruvieliz Acevedo-Guzman, Essence Winters, Daniel Nolasco Urena and Juan Diego David: $5,000 MLK Jr. Board Scholarship.