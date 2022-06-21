The 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund recipients are as follows:

Billy Dan Nguyen: $25,000 Botstiber Foundation Scholarship.

Shamiya Cotiere: $20,000 MLK Jr. Board Scholarship in memory of former board member Nelson Polite Sr.

Anne Louise McIlvaine and Sujan Upreti: $12,500 Susan and Nicholas Veronis Scholarship.

Bethlyne Jean-Louis: $7,500 Christine B. Enoch Memorial Scholarship.

Elili Asefa: $5,000 Betty Beck Scholarship in honor of her parents, Robert and Betty Kreider.

Amerie Yanae Wright: $5,000 nursing scholarship in memory of Joan Pollock, first board chair, and $1,000 David Walborn Scholarship in memory of his mother, Evelyn Loretta Walborn.

Zachary Ian Florence Boufford: $5,000 Thomas and Sandra Johnson Scholarship.

Caydence Josephine Carper and Mi Mi Poe: $5,000 Donegal Insurance Group Scholarship.

Isaias Escobar Ortiz and Chin Lian Dik: $5,000 William and Amy Mowbray Family Scholarship.

Destiny Michelle Ponce: $5,000 David Johnson and Holy Trinity Church Scholarship.

Soe Meh, Martin Pablo Vallejo Calderon, Bella Rae Santiago, Arlene Lizeth Rangel-Soto, Aida Abesine and Rhodnadgie Este: $5,000 Hagelgans & Veronis Scholarship.

Veronica Bates: $5,000 Mary France Scholarship.

Emely Yanise Pabon-Parra: $2,000 Matthew and Rebecca Michalopoulos Scholarship, $2,500 Nikitas Veronis Scholarship and $500 MLK Jr. Memorial Board Scholarship.

Kayline Andino: $5,000 Rev. Alexander and Pearl Veronis Scholarship.

Caroline Alvarez: $5,000 George and Christine Veronis Scholarship.

Ciani Ivelizze Figueroa: $5,000 Sharon Hargrave Scholarship.

Yaritza Avalos, Hsa Kpru Nei Moo and Anjelyna Elizabeth Serrano Patel: $5,000 Kathy and Ed Shoenberger Scholarship.

Ashley Milagro Bombin, Yanira M. Perez, Lorelai Sanchez and Xavier Alexander Samuel: $5,000 Georgina and Thomas Russo Scholarship.

Madelyn Whitcraft: $5,000 MLK Jr. Board Scholarship in honor of Ellen Pike, former board chair.

Xavier J. Rivera: $5,000 MLK Jr. Thaddeus Stevens Board Scholarship in honor of Lisa and Bill Starr, former board members and treasurers.

Jandiel Ortiz Rodriguez: $5,000 MLK Jr. Board Nursing Scholarship in loving memory of Joan Pollock, first board chair and board member.

Jadyn Elizabeth Torres: $5,000 MLK Jr. Board Scholarship in loving memory of Kathy Kuzmiak, former board member.

Mayelin Polanco Aponte, Ibrahim Ntege, Ruvieliz Acevedo-Guzman, Essence Winters, Daniel Nolasco Urena and Juan Diego David: $5,000 MLK Jr. Board Scholarship.