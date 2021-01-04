Six more Lancaster County municipalities had their first COVID-19 deaths in December, which ended as the deadliest local month since the coronavirus pandemic claimed its first life here on March 26.

Recording their first pandemic deaths in December were Marietta, Quarryville, Strasburg and Terre Hill boroughs, and Pequea and Mount Joy townships, according to the county’s COVID-19 data hub. That leaves only eight of the county’s 60 municipalities without a single COVID-19 death.

The county site lists 205 COVID-19 deaths here in December, with all but one being local residents. The December deaths surpassed April’s previous record of 183, and it brought the pandemic’s total here to 716 here in 2020

There have been 10 additional deaths so far in January, according to the county's coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

The December deaths occurred across 41 of the county's 60 municipalities. In April, COVID-19 deaths occurred in only 17 municipalities, and were heavily concentrated in a handful of communities that had major outbreaks in nursing homes.

In December, an outbreak at The Gardens at Stevens nursing home pushed tiny Denver Borough to the top of the month’s municipal list, with 28 COVID-19 deaths. Five other communities also had 10 or more deaths in December, according to the county’s data.

The only communities here that have still had no coronavirus deaths are Adamstown and Mount Joy boroughs, and the townships of East Donegal, Conoy, Conestoga, Martic, Eden and Little Britain.

Here is the list of local COVID-19 deaths for December, by municipality. The list is ranked by the number of December deaths. It shows the number of deaths for the month, and the community’s total during the pandemic:

Denver Borough: 28 (41 total)

Ephrata Township: 20 (29 total)

Columbia Borough: 18 (21 total)

Lancaster city: 14 (44 total)

Penn Township: 12 (18 total)

Lititz Borough: 10 (43 total)

West Lampeter Twp: 8 (27 total)

Manheim Township: 7 (70 total)

West Hempfield Twp: 7 (9 total)

Manor Township: 6 (8 total)

East Lampeter Twp: 5 (10 total)

Lancaster Township: 5 (140 total)

Rapho Township: 5 (20 total)

Warwick Township: 5 (11 total)

West Donegal Twp: 5 (15 total)

Ephrata Borough: 4 (27 total)

West Earl Township: 4 (19 total)

Brecknock Township: 3 (7 total)

Clay Township: 3 (6 total)

East Hempfield Twp: 3 (35 total)

Leacock Township: 3 (5 total)

Paradise Township: 3 (8 total)

Pequea Township: 3 (3 total)

Elizabethtown Borough: 2 (3 total)

Marietta Borough: 2 (2 total)

Millersville Borough: 2 (3 total)

Mountville Borough: 2 (4 total)

Providence Township: 2 (4 total)

Caernarvon Township: 1 (2 total)

Earl Township: 1 (2 total)

East Cocalico Twp: 1 (8 total)

East Earl Township: 1 (6 total)

Elizabeth Township: 1 (2 total)

Mount Joy Township: 1 (1 total)

New Holland Borough: 1 (7 total)

Quarryville Borough: 1 (1 total)

Salisbury Township: 1 (8 total)

Strasburg Borough: 1 (1 total)

Terre Hill Borough: 1 (1 total)

Upper Leacock Twp: 1 (2 total)

West Cocalico Twp: 1 (3 total)