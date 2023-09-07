Several events are planned to remember the lives lost during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, as well as celebrate first responders.

'Never Forget' cruise ride

n Fourth annual Never Forget 9/11 Cruise at Root’s County Market & Auction is 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Benefits local first responder stations. All vehicles are allowed around a 25-mile cruise. There will a food truck and ice cream truck at the end, along with raffle items. Patriotic flags are welcome; no political flags.

More info: Root's Market, 705 Graystone Road, Manheim. Cost: $10 for driver; $5 per passenger.

Memorial Stair Climb

Lancaster County's 12th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Clipper Magazine Stadium is Saturday, Sept. 17, with registration starting at 8 p.m. Proceeds benefit the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation to support mental health services for the Fire Department of New York, and to programming to prevent line-of-duty deaths.

More info: Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St., Lancaster. https://lancasterstairclimb.org/.

Crunch: 9/11 Stair Climb

This event on Monday honors the fallen by contributing your steps at your local Crunch gym with a goal of 110 flights or 2,071 stairs. You may also participate on your own, climbing stairs at home. Use hashtag #CrunchStairChallenge and upload your photos/videos.

More info: Crunch Fitness - Lancaster, 870 Plaza Blvd, Lancaster.

Memorial Ceremony

Lancaster County at 9 a.m. Monday will host a 9/11 memorial ceremony and wreath laying event to recognize the 52 Lancaster County first responders who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

More info: Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center 101 Champ Boulevard, Manheim.