Lancaster County could see four to eight inches of snow fall from Wednesday to Friday, according to AccuWeather forecasts.

The snow, part of a mass of Arctic air that has settled in the northern Midwest and interior Northeast in recent days, should begin falling after 8 p.m. Wednesday and continue through Friday morning, according to AccuWeather.

Lancaster County could potentially see several inches of snow Wednesday night into Thursday, according to Greg DeVoir, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College, though it could develop into freezing rain instead.

The National Weather Service did not have an exact forecast for the amount of snow the county could see in the coming days.

The county could see several inches of snow fall Wednesday night and again on Thursday night, according to Eric Horst, former director of Millersville University’s Weather Information Center.

Snow is also expected to fall Tuesday morning as part of a quicker-moving weather system that will leave little to no accumulation on the ground, according to AccuWeather.

Lancaster County could see “a dusting at most” Monday night and Tuesday morning, DeVoir said.

AccuWeather warned that a third winter storm could come over the weekend as well.

The recent rise in winter storms is due to the increased moisture in the air, which has the potential to produce winter precipitation every few days, DeVoir said. The region had been shielded from winter storms in weeks past due to high pressure.