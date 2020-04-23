Four people were taken to the hospital and Route 283 westbound was closed for two and a half hours after two cars collided on Thursday, just after midnight, according to East Hempfield police.

The crash happened at 12:38 a.m., police said, when a Honda Civic and an Acura TL collided while both going at a “high rate of speed” westbound and both cars lost control.

The Honda, driven by an 18-year-old man from Lancaster, hit an embankment and rolled “several times,” police said, before finally stopping on the highway.

The Acura, which had three passengers and was driven by a 20-year-old Lancaster man, also hit an embankment and rolled several times, stopping in a field.

All three passengers in the Acura and the driver of the Honda were taken to Lancaster General Hospital with “serious injuries,” police said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.