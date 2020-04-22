Pennsylvania reported 1,156 new coronavirus cases Wednesday and 58 new deaths, bringing the total fatalities to 1,622 over the past month. The number of new cases was below the daily average for the past week.

Locally, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, the county's coroner, reported an additional 11 deaths since Tuesday evening, raising the local total to 122. All the new deaths occurred at nursing homes, he said.

Here are 4 takeaways and trends from the state and local data on the coronavirus pandemic:

1) Lancaster County's rate of positive coronavirus tests is below the state average.

Of the 7,430 people tested here, 1,326, or just under 18%, have tested positive for coronavirus. Statewide, the rate of positive tests is 21%, and it has been much higher in some hard-hit counties such as Berks (33%), Monroe (32%), Philadelphia (31%), Lackawanna and Delaware counties (29% each).

But locally and statewide, less than 2% of the population has been tested, leaving a lot of uncertainty about how many people could be carrying or transmitting the virus if social and economic activity resumed.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

2) Nursing homes account for a disproportionate share of deaths in Lancaster County.

Statewide, 845 of the 1,622 deaths — or 52% — have been in nursing or personal care homes, according to the state health department. In Lancaster County, 70% of deaths have been at such facilities, according to data collected by the county coroner, who has reported 122 total deaths, with 85 of them at senior facilities.

3) The ratio of deaths to positive cases continues to grow locally and statewide, even as the rate of new cases slows.

Two weeks ago, deaths represented fewer than 2% of coronavirus cases statewide. That has risen steadily and stood at 4.5% on Wednesday. The figure is more than 9% in Lancaster County, up from 5% two weeks ago.

4) There are 142 ventilators available at Lancaster County hospitals.

Statewide, 2,764 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, and 668 of them are on ventilators, according to the department of health. In Lancaster County, there are 172 ventilators available, of which 11 are being used by COVID-19 patients and 30 are being used by other patients, the department reported.