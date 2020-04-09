The number of new coronavirus cases went up statewide but fell for the second day in a row in Lancaster County, according to Thursday's update from the state Department of Health. Our death rate remains high, however, and conflicting numbers leave it unclear just how many people have died here.

Here are 4 takeaways from the report:

1. Lancaster County decrease: The pace of new coronavirus cases fell for the second day in a row in Lancaster County, adding to hopes that the slowdown will become a trend rather than a brief lull in an overall upward climb. The number of new cases here fell from 82 on Tuesday to 71 on Wednesday to 35 on Thursday. Total cases stand at 596 here.

2. Statewide increase: Meanwhile, the state as a whole was headed in the opposite direction. The number of new cases in Pennsylvania set a new daily record of 1,989, surpassing Wednesday’s record of 1,680 new cases. The state case count stands at 18,228. The number of deaths is 338.

3. Conflicting death counts: At 17, the state’s count of coronavirus deaths in Lancaster County continues to lag well behind the count being kept by the county’s coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, who reported Thursday that 31 people here have died so far due to the virus.

By either measure, the county’s death rate from the disease is well above the state average and ranges from roughly 3% to 5%. The state’s death rate is under 2%. Philadelphia and Montgomery, the two counties with the most cases, have death rates of 1.7% and 2.2%, respectively.

4. 100,000 test results: The number of Pennsylvanians with results from COVID-19 tests has surpassed 100,000, and now totals 105,602. That means that 1 in every 121 Pennsylvanians has been tested and received results, or a little under 1% of the state’s population.

The state has been reporting about 7,300 test results per day for the past week. At that pace, it would take five more months to test 10% of the population, if that many needed to be tested.