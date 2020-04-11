Pennsylvania has surpassed 20,000 positive COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, but Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine, said that mitigation efforts are working and Pennsylvanians are "bending the curve."

Here's four takeaways from the updates press conference:

1. We have enough

Dr. Levine said that the state currently has enough hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available.

The state has approximately 46% of hospital beds available, 38% of ICU beds available and 70% of ventilators available.

2. Mitigation efforts are working

Previously, the state saw an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases. Less than a month after putting mitigation efforts into effect, like closing non-essential businesses and the governor's stay-at-home order, Dr. Levine said the curve is beginning to level out.

"The measures we've put in place are working," she said. "We have been able to bend that curve."

3. No "grand opening" for Pa.

Though mitigation efforts are working and Gov. Tom Wolf's stay-at-home order is nearly halfway done, Dr. Levine said that there will not be a "grand opening" for the state, rather, certain counties will begin to progressively have less restrictions.

Dr. Levine said that there will be steps to "opening" counties back up, including looking at the number of overall cases, the number of new cases and the percent of positive lab results per capita.

"When we see COVID-19 is going down (in that county), that's when businesses can reopen," she said.

4. Later surge is possible for south-central Pa.

The surge for the state varies depending on different models.

Dr. Levine said that the department of health is expecting to see a surge in the south-eastern and north-eastern parts of the state over the next week or more.

She said south-central Pennsylvania will likely see a later surge.

According to a report by LNP | LancasterOnline, the surge of COVID-19 patients at Penn Medicine Lancaster General hospital is expected within the next two weeks, hospital officials said in an interview with LNP | LancasterOnline.