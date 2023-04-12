Four people were killed and 110 were injured in 410 crashes Pennsylvania State Police investigated during Easter weekend, April 7-9.

None of the deaths occurred in the parts of Lancaster, Chester and York counties covered by Troop J, although seven people were injured in 30 crashes in the region, two of which involved alcohol, according to state police.

Of the county’s 60 municipalities, Troop J covers more than 20, mostly in the county’s southern and eastern regions, that are not patrolled by local police.

In the Troop J area, troopers arrested 27 motorists for DUI and cited 180 motorists for speeding, 15 for failing to wear a seat belt and two for not securing children in safety seats.

Statewide, troopers arrested 329 motorists for DUI and issued 15,146 traffic citations during the three-day period. Troopers cited 5,344 motorists for speeding, 481 for failing to wear a seat belt and 80 for not securing children in safety seats.

No one died in the 31 alcohol-related crashes that happened across the state.

Last year, four people were killed and 101 were injured in 449 crashes. One of the four fatal crashes was alcohol-related.

The statistics do not include incidents investigated by other law enforcement agencies.