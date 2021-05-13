Four people and three cats were displaced after an East Petersburg house sustained heavy damage from a fire Thursday afternoon, according to local officials.

The residents were inside the two-story house at 2040 State St. when the fire started, but all escaped without injury, according to East Petersburg Fire Company Chief Don Schoenberger.

Crews were dispatched to the blaze at 4:30 p.m., according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

There was heavy fire damage to the house, according to Schoenberger, who described it as uninhabitable.

He said he believes the fire was ignited by cigarette butts discarded on the side porch. Officials were still estimating the cost of the damages Thursday night, he said.

The Red Cross was making arrangements to find the residents a place to stay.