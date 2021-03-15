Four people and two animals were displaced after a brush fire spread to an apartment on Sunday afternoon in Lancaster Township.

The fire started shortly before 6:20 p.m. at the Kensington Club Apartments in the 600 block of Wyncroft Lane, according to Lancaster Township Fire Department Captain Greg Leaman.

Firefighters were initially dispatched for a bush and grass on fire in front of an apartment − when they arrived, they found smoke coming from the building's roof, Leaman said.

Pine needles on the roof caught fire from rising embers from the bush fire, Leaman said.

Firefighters had the fire under control at 7:17 p.m.

Damage was contained to the roof of the building, according to Leaman. The Red Cross is assisting the four people and pets that were displaced.

High winds and dry weather accounted for numerous brush fires on Sunday. No serious injuries were reported.