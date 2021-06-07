It took four police officers to bring down a Manor Township man who previously escaped an attempt to arrest him once before after he rammed a cop, according to Manheim Township police.

Jordon Aaron Boynton, 23, was charged with aggravated assault, disarming a law enforcement officer and materially false written statements.

Officers were initially called to the Gun Pantry at 2469 Lititz Pike in Manheim Township just after 5:30 p.m. on June 3 after Boynton made false statements regarding his criminal history while attempting to purchase a firearm there, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Boynton had an outstanding warrant for his arrest at the time in West Lampeter Township.

Boynton fled the store before officers arrived, but left his driver’s license and application forms behind, later returning at around 7:30 p.m., police said. Officers approached the door and gave Boynton commands to not move and to show his hands.

Boynton then charged at officers, ramming one of them who was standing in the doorway, according to the affidavit.

A scuffle ensued that eventually required four officers to subdue Boynton, who was shot with a stun gun during the fray, police said. Boynton repeatedly pulled his arms away from police as they tried to arrest him.

It was not clear if anyone was injured during the scuffle.

The incident wasn’t the first time Boynton resisted authorities, according to West Lampeter Township police.

Officers had previously attempted to arrest Boynton on May 8, after he was seen pounding on the door of a residence in the 1600 block of Morningside Drive in West Lampeter Township while yelling obscenities at 1:36 a.m., according to a separate criminal complaint. Boynton ran away from officers when they attempted to arrest him on an outstanding warrant for robbery, resisting arrest and theft by unlawful taking.

Boynton was charged with defiant trespass, escape, flight to avoid apprehension and loitering and prowling at nighttime for the incident, police said.

Boynton was confined to Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post a $150,000 bail, court records show. He will face preliminary hearings before Judge David Miller on June 8 on the Manheim Township charges and before Judge William Benner on June 9 for the West Lampeter Township charges.

A trial date has not been set for the charges of robbery, resisting arrest and theft by unlawful taking, according to court documents. A previously forfeited $1,000 unsecured bail on those charges was reinstated following Boynton’s arrest on Friday.