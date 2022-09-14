At least four Lancaster County school districts are part of a hacking incident that led to an “inappropriate message” being sent through a school communication software program used across the country.

Manheim Township, Ephrata Area, Lampeter-Strasburg and Lancaster school districts are working to resolve the problem, which has been reported across the U.S. by users of Seesaw communications software. Seesaw issued a statement on Twitter Wednesday noting that the “inappropriate message” has been brought to the platform’s attention and it has temporarily disabled its messaging service while an investigation is completed.

Seesaw did not reveal the content of the message.

As part of the hack to the Seesaw system, inappropriate messages were sent to teachers.

“It appears that specific accounts were compromised by an outside actor,” wrote Seesaw in a Tweet.

The platform also indicated that it has removed an inappropriate link in any messages referencing it and is resetting the passwords of compromised accounts.

A representative with Seesaw did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 spokesperson Shannan Guthrie said Seesaw is not affiliated with the IU13 but three of the four affected districts contacted the agency for direction.

School District of Lancaster spokesperson Adam Aurand said he is aware of one teacher, at the Martin K-8 school, who received the message. Aurand said the district’s Information Technology Department is aware of the breach.

Ephrata Area School District was notified of an inappropriate message sent to a staff member early Wednesday morning and immediately launched an investigation, according to district spokesperson Sarah McBee. Seesaw is only used at the elementary level within the district.

“As you may have noticed, Seesaw has temporarily turned off messaging,” Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education Jacy Hess wrote in a message emailed to elementary staff and families. “This is due to a hack on their system where inappropriate messages were being sent to teachers. This has similarly affected multiple districts in our region and beyond. It is important to note that, to the best of our knowledge, there is no evidence of any EASD student accounts having been affected.”

Manheim Township also issued a direct communication to families impacted by the hack.

“No student or staff accounts have been compromised,” wrote district spokesperson ShaiQuana Mitchell in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline. “No students were exposed to any objectionable imagery. At this time, please contact Seesaw for more information or any further questions.”

Lampeter Strasburg became aware of the breach Wednesday morning, according to an email sent to Lampeter Elementary parents.

“The district has learned that we are not the only district being impacted by this issue and that it is a more global issue being investigated by Seesaw,” wrote Principal Michele Westphal in an email to families, noting that none of the current student accounts have been compromised. “If you have received the inappropriate message, please delete it. Seesaw has enough information for their investigation, and they do not need anyone to keep the messages as evidence.”

Seesaw will continue to monitor and investigate the situation while providing updates at status.seesaw.me, according to the Tweet.